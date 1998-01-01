In this article

Executive acquitted of murdering mistress

HK Standard, 28-Feb-2023

He is instead convicted of manslaughter. In his original trial he denied killing her. That conviction was quashed on jury misdirection, and on retrial he admitted the killing and was convicted of murder a second time, but the judge failed to direct the jury on the partial defence of provocation and the alternative verdict of manslaughter. Third time lucky: the jury accepted his plea of provocation.

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top