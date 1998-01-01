In this article

China Automotive Interior Decoration (0048): an ED is under investigation | Supplement

Company announcement, 15-Mar-2023

This coincides with an SFC-ICAC joint arrest operation announced on 15-Mar, which involved "qualified accountants and senior executives of a number of Hong Kong-listed companies". CAID was one of 50 listed companies in our "Enigma Network" of 2017. The supplemental announcement names the ED as Warren Wong Ho Yin.

