In this article

China Automotive Interior Decoration (0048): an ED is under investigation | Supplement
Company announcement, 15-Mar-2023
This coincides with an SFC-ICAC joint arrest operation announced on 15-Mar, which involved "qualified accountants and senior executives of a number of Hong Kong-listed companies". CAID was one of 50 listed companies in our "Enigma Network" of 2017. The supplemental announcement names the ED as Warren Wong Ho Yin.
- CHINA AUTOMOTIVE INTERIOR DECORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國汽車內飾集團有限公司
- HKSAR Independent Commission Against Corruption 香港特別行政區廉政公署
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
