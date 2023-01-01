In this article
Founder (0418): INED Mr Lau Ka Wing is under investigation by a HK authority | Update
Company announcement, 15-Mar-2023
The Board was "made aware from announcements published by other listed companies" and "has not been able to reach Mr Lau". Update: he has resigned from Founder "due to his other business commitments".
Organisations
- FOUNDER HOLDINGS LIMITED 方正控股有限公司
- HKSAR Independent Commission Against Corruption 香港特別行政區廉政公署
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy