In this article

Founder (0418): INED Mr Lau Ka Wing is under investigation by a HK authority | Update

Company announcement, 15-Mar-2023

The Board was "made aware from announcements published by other listed companies" and "has not been able to reach Mr Lau". Update: he has resigned from Founder "due to his other business commitments".

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top