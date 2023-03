News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Sanction of Ms Lu Wei and Prof Liu Zhikun, ex-directors of China Bozza (1069)

SEHK, 6-Mar-2023

For failing to co-operate with an investigation by the Listing Division.

