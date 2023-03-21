In this article
Ex-legislator Albert Ho Chun Yan arrested by National Security Police while on bail | Police statement
HK Free Press, 21-Mar-2023
Police: "for perverting the course of public justice". This follows the earlier arrest of his brother, lawyer Frederick Ho Chun Ki, and Marilyn Tang Yin Lee, sister of Tang Elizabeth Yin Ngor, who was earlier arrested after visiting her husband, ex-legislator Lee Cheuk Yan, in jail. Elizabeth Tang was suspected of collusion with foreign forces. Marilyn Tang and Frederick Ho were suspected of removing evidence.
People
- Ho, Albert Chun Yan 何俊仁
- Ho, Frederick Chun Ki 何俊麒
- Lee, Cheuk Yan 李卓人
- Tang, Elizabeth Yin Ngor 鄧燕娥
- Tang, Marilyn Yin Lee 鄧燕梨
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy