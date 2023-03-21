In this article

Ex-legislator Albert Ho Chun Yan arrested by National Security Police while on bail | Police statement

HK Free Press, 21-Mar-2023

Police: "for perverting the course of public justice". This follows the earlier arrest of his brother, lawyer Frederick Ho Chun Ki, and Marilyn Tang Yin Lee, sister of Tang Elizabeth Yin Ngor, who was earlier arrested after visiting her husband, ex-legislator Lee Cheuk Yan, in jail. Elizabeth Tang was suspected of collusion with foreign forces. Marilyn Tang and Frederick Ho were suspected of removing evidence.

