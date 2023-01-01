In this article
Sanctions of Blockchain (ex-0364) and 10 directors
SEHK, 28-Mar-2023
For undisclosed, unapproved, Very Substantial Acquisition of ginseng plantation land which "nearly wholly depleted" the group's cash.
Organisations
People
- Cai, Yang Bo 蔡揚波
- Cai, Zhen Rong 蔡振榮
- Cai, Zhen Yao 蔡振耀
- Cai, Zhen Ying 蔡振英
- Chen, Wenfang 陳文芳
- Choi, Wing Toon 蔡永團
- Gonzaga, Lawrence
- Li, Sonny Mow Ming 李茂銘
- Su, Yichao 蘇毅超
- Wang, Qidong 王啟東
