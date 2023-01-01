In this article

Time Watch (2033): breach of Listing Rules

Company announcement, 25-Jul-2023

For the 2nd time in under 3 years, Time Watch has failed to announce treasury investments on time. This time it’s US$5m of "idle funds" going into a KKR private equity fund for up to 5 years. If a company has idle funds for that length of time then it should distribute the surplus capital to shareholders. Mr Tung, do it with your own money, not ours. Webb-site founder David Webb holds over 5% of this stock.

