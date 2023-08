In this article

Sanctions against 2 ex-directors of Ourgame (6899)

SEHK, 17-Aug-2023

"the Company took the view that Madam Fu had misappropriated the assets of the Company through the Loans and via the Borrower".

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top