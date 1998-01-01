In this article

Solicitor Monita Lau Wai Yee, ex-Medical Council, jailed for 2.5 years for misconduct in public office

ICAC, 25-Aug-2023

We note that she is still listed as a Chairman of the statutory Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel. Maybe she'll be unable to serve?

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top