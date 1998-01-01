In this article
Solicitor Monita Lau Wai Yee, ex-Medical Council, jailed for 2.5 years for misconduct in public office
ICAC, 25-Aug-2023
We note that she is still listed as a Chairman of the statutory Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel. Maybe she'll be unable to serve?
Organisations
- Fongs 方氏律師事務所
- HKSAR Buildings Appeal Tribunal Panel 香港特別行政區建築物上訴審裁處
- Medical Council of Hong Kong 香港醫務委員會
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy