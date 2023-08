In this article

Sanction of Mr Tse Ke Li, ex-ED of Global Mastermind (8063)

SEHK, 30-Aug-2023

For undisclosed "acquisitions" which were never identified and cash withdrawal from a subsidiary, leading to a loss of HK$58.7m.

