News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

China Evergrande (3333): "relevant authorities" say Chairman Hui Ka Yan has been subject to "mandatory measures" due to "suspicion of illegal crimes".

Company announcement, 29-Sep-2023

So, not legal crimes then?

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top