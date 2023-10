In this article

China e-Wallet (0802): a regulatory authority visited our HK office, but we weren't there | Total return chart

Company announcement, 18-Oct-2023

This was one of the 50 stocks "not to own" in our 2017 Enigma Network. Since then, it has lost 98.14%. The regulatory authority is probably either the ICAC or SFC.

