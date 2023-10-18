In this article
Analogue (1977) makes 2 UK lift-company acquisitions
Company media release, 18-Oct-2023
Terms were not disclosed and the deals were not announced to SEHK, but by far the larger must be Precision Lift Services Ltd. Its accounts at UK Companies House show turnover of GBP12.31m in the year to 30-Sep-2022 and net assets of GBP1.4m. The vendor was Sureserve Group Ltd, which delisted this year in a private equity deal. David Webb holds over 8% of Analogue.
Organisations
- ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED 安樂工程集團有限公司
- JCW LIFTS LTD
- PRECISION LIFT SERVICES LIMITED
- SURESERVE GROUP LIMITED
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy