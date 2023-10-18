In this article

Analogue (1977) makes 2 UK lift-company acquisitions

Company media release, 18-Oct-2023

Terms were not disclosed and the deals were not announced to SEHK, but by far the larger must be Precision Lift Services Ltd. Its accounts at UK Companies House show turnover of GBP12.31m in the year to 30-Sep-2022 and net assets of GBP1.4m. The vendor was Sureserve Group Ltd, which delisted this year in a private equity deal. David Webb holds over 8% of Analogue.

