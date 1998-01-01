In this article

David Subotic & others v SFC

HK Court of Final Appeal, 30-Oct-2023

The appellants lose their final appeal on whether they can be served with a writ outside HK, in relation to alleged market manipulation of Ching Lee (3728) in 2016, when it was still on the GEM. Presumably the substantive case can now proceed.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top