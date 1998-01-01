In this article
HK Court of Final Appeal, 30-Oct-2023
The appellants lose their final appeal on whether they can be served with a writ outside HK, in relation to alleged market manipulation of Ching Lee (3728) in 2016, when it was still on the GEM. Presumably the substantive case can now proceed.
Organisations
- 360HK Limited
- Ching Lee Holdings Limited 正利控股有限公司
- EASTMORE GLOBAL, LTD.
- EASTMORE MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Eden Investments Ltd.
- MIGHTY EDGE LIMITED
People
- Ho, Nelson Ming Hin 何銘軒
- Lam, Wing Ki (Ching Lee) 林穎琪
- Lau, Yik Kwan 劉奕群
- Sit, Yi Ki 薛伊琪
- Subotic, David
- Subotic, Isidor
- Suen, Simon Man 孫文
- Szabo, Sasha Michael
- Tam, Cheuk Hang 譚焯衡
Topics
