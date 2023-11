In this article

Former head of China CITIC Bank sentenced to death with reprieve | Hall of Shame

Xinhua, 10-Nov-2023

As a former director of a HK-listed company, he is thereby inducted into the Webb-site Hall of Shame, where he joins numerous other former chiefs of mainland banks.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top