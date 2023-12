In this article

HKMA fines CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA HK$3.5m for AML breaches in 2016

HK Monetary Authority, 29-Nov-2023

They had outsourced the reviewing and clearing of post-transaction alerts, and this service was suspended for a period in 2016, resulting in late conclusion of alerts on 17 customers.

