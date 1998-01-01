In this article

SFC Restriction Notice on Profitech Securities Ltd

HK Gazette, 24-Nov-2023

Client shares have been pledged to a broker for margin loans without client authority. A substantial portion of the shares of an unnamed listed "Company Z" are involved. 3 of the 4 directors and 1 of the 2 Responsible Officers have quit. The SFC did not announce this action and we've only just noticed it in the Gazette Notices.

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top