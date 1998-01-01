In this article
SFC Restriction Notice on Profitech Securities Ltd
HK Gazette, 24-Nov-2023
Client shares have been pledged to a broker for margin loans without client authority. A substantial portion of the shares of an unnamed listed "Company Z" are involved. 3 of the 4 directors and 1 of the 2 Responsible Officers have quit. The SFC did not announce this action and we've only just noticed it in the Gazette Notices.
