In this article

HKMA fines WeChat Pay HK$875k for due diligence failures

HK Monetary Authority, 30-Aug-2024

Webb-site calculates that the fine is equal to about 3 minutes and 38 seconds of the 2023 net profit of parent Tencent (0700). The HKMA cites "the need to send a clear deterrent message to the industry".

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top