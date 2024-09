In this article

Concentration warning in Sanergy (2459)

SFC, 2-Sep-2024

The top 26 holders plus the shares not on the HK register amount to 90.20%. The stock was added to the MSCI Small-Cap Index on Friday night (30-Aug) and is due to enter the Hang Seng Composite Index on 9-Sep.

