Private cello tutor charged with fraud over purchase of cello

ICAC, 4-Sep-2024

Not that old fiddle again! We note that in 2020, Chairman Instruments Trading Ltd admitted paying kickbacks to tutors on instrument sales and was fined HK$160k.

