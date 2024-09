In this article

AFRC fines auditor Ting Ho Kwan & Chan & 3 staff for bad audit work on REXLot (ex-0555) for 2013 & 2014

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 9-Sep-2024

Well that took a while. The client is in liquidation and was delisted in 2021.

