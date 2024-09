News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

Chance Talent Management Ltd v Paul Clement Tam

HK Court of First Instance, 12-Sep-2024

The court dismisses CCB's bankruptcy petition against Mr Tam, finding a bona fide dispute over the alleged debt of HK$31.7m.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top