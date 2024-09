In this article

RaffAello Capital Ltd v SFC

SFAT, 11-Jun-2024

The firm is appealing the SFC's finding of due diligence failings in sponsoring an aborted listing application for handbag firm Paprika Holdings Ltd and a fine of HK$4m. This interlocutory ruling deals with admission of statements and expert witnesses. In Jul-2023, the SFC suspended ex-Responsible Officer Tsang Kwong Fai for 2 years.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top