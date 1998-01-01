In this article
Trio charged with bribery and fraud over referral of bank clients' mortgage loan applications
ICAC, 17-Oct-2024
If the name seems familiar, ex-OCBC Bank employee Amy Chow Bik Sum was jailed for 4 weeks in 2023 after admitting a similar offence. This time she is charged with 2 others including an ex-ICBC (Asia) employee.
Organisations
- CYBERNETICS PROPERTY MORTGAGE LIMITED 科一物業按揭有限公司
- INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (ASIA) LIMITED 中國工商銀行(亞洲)有限公司
- OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 華僑銀行 (香港) 有限公司
People
