In this article

Trio charged with bribery and fraud over referral of bank clients' mortgage loan applications

ICAC, 17-Oct-2024

If the name seems familiar, ex-OCBC Bank employee Amy Chow Bik Sum was jailed for 4 weeks in 2023 after admitting a similar offence. This time she is charged with 2 others including an ex-ICBC (Asia) employee.

