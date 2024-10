In this article

Censure of 4 ex-directors of China General Education (2175)

SEHK, 17-Oct-2024

For horrendous diversion of IPO proceeds in 2021 to shore up demand for the shares, basically send the money around in a loop. The Chairman and his son resigned as directors on 27-May-2024, but they still have majority control of the company.

