Sanction of 2 ex-directors of Suchuang Gas (ex-1430)

SEHK, 22-Oct-2024

For failing to cooperate with an investigation. They are now about 72 and 76 years old, so being unsuitable for future HK-listed directorships probably doesn't weigh highly.

