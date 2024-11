In this article

Craft Bamboo Holdings Ltd v Richard Paul Coleman & another

HK Court of First Instance, 5-Nov-2024

Mr Coleman has obtained a UK bankruptcy order on his own application. The HK court, which was holding HK$400k of security for costs from each side, orders payment out to the plaintiffs.

