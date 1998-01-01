In this article
Ex-legislator Chim Pui Chung and son Ricky Chim Kim Lun jailed for 34 & 37 months.
ICAC, 3-Feb-2025
The ICAC is applying for confiscation of over HK$200m in crime proceeds. Mainland businessman Ma Zhonghong jumped bail in 2022 and a HK warrant for his arrest is outstanding.
Organisations
- KINGSTON SECURITIES LIMITED 金利豐證券有限公司
- Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Company Limited 瀋陽公用發展股份有限公司
- Shenzhen Jinma Asset Management Company Limited 深圳市金馬資產管理有限公司
- Shenzhen Jinma Holdings Company Limited 深圳市金馬控股集團有限公司
- Zhong Jia Guo Xin Holdings Company Limited 中加國信控股股份有限公司
People
- Char, On Man 賈安民
- Chau, Alex Ngai Ming 鄒毅銘
- Chim, Pui Chung 詹培忠
- Chim, Ricky Kim Lun 詹劍崙
- Ma, Zhonghong 馬鐘鴻
- Ng, Leung Ho (1949) 吳良好
- Wong, Poe Lai 王蓓麗
