In this article

Ex-legislator Chim Pui Chung and son Ricky Chim Kim Lun jailed for 34 & 37 months.

ICAC, 3-Feb-2025

The ICAC is applying for confiscation of over HK$200m in crime proceeds. Mainland businessman Ma Zhonghong jumped bail in 2022 and a HK warrant for his arrest is outstanding.

