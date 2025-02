In this article

Sanction of 2 ex-directors of Xinyuan Property Management Service (1895)

SEHK, 20-Feb-2025

They were sanctioned 2 years ago in a previous case, but this time it's for failing to cooperate into another investigation of pledged time deposits to support bank loans to the controlling shareholder.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top