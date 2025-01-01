In this article

Sanction of Fantasia (1777), Colour Life Services (1778) and 9 directors

SEHK, 6-Mar-2025

For evading the Listing Rules on Very Substantial Disposals by concocting a 1-day loan with security over the disposed asset. The loan then defaulted.

