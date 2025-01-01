In this article
Sanction of Fantasia (1777), Colour Life Services (1778) and 9 directors
SEHK, 6-Mar-2025
For evading the Listing Rules on Very Substantial Disposals by concocting a 1-day loan with security over the disposed asset. The loan then defaulted.
Organisations
- Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited 彩生活服務集團有限公司
- Country Garden Holdings Company Limited 碧桂園控股有限公司
- Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited 花樣年控股集團有限公司
People
- Guo, Shaomu 郭少牧
- Ke, Kasheng 柯卡生
- Pan, Jun (1971-03-02) 潘軍
- Wu, Qingbin 吳慶斌
- Xu, Xinmin (1952) 許新民
- Zeng, Baby Jie 曾寶寶
- Zhang, Huiming (1978) 張惠明
- Zhu, Wuxiang 朱武祥
