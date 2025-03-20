Concerning alleged false trading in the shares of Pa Shun (0574).

Further adjournment for mention in false trading prosecution

Issue date: 2025-03-20 17:14:48

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court today further adjourned the false trading case against Mr Lin Tai Fung and his brother-in-law, Mr Or Chun Nin, to 15 May 2025 for mention (Note 1).

No plea was taken from the defendants at today’s hearing.

The proceedings were commenced by the SFC. The two defendants are charged with the offences of conspiracy to commit false trading in the shares in Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (Pa Shun), a listed company. In addition, Lin is charged with the offences of failure to disclose his interest in the shares in Pa Shun.

Lin and Or are granted bail pending the next hearing on the following conditions: (i) cash bail of $20,000 and (ii) surety of $50,000.

Notes:

Please see the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)’s press release dated 23 January 2025.

