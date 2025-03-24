SFC fines Enlighten Securities HK$5m and suspends RO Denny Kua Kong Chak for internal control failures over securities margin financing

SFC reprimands and fines Enlighten Securities Limited $5 million and suspends its responsible officer for internal control failures over securities margin financing

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined Enlighten Securities Limited (ESL) $5 million for internal control failures over securities margin financing (Note 1).

The SFC has also suspended the licence of Mr Denny Kua Kong Chak – a responsible officer and a manager-in-charge of ESL, and a member of the firm’s senior management – for seven months from 21 March 2025 to 20 October 2025 (Note 2).

The SFC’s investigation revealed deficiencies in ESL’s risk management controls and practices over securities margin financing between 1 May 2020 and 30 November 2022 (Relevant Period).

The SFC found that ESL provided financial accommodation to margin clients who had long outstanding margin shortfalls and poor history of settling margin calls, and failed to implement prudent measures to manage the risks involved. Specifically, ESL failed to:

ESL’s failures fell short of the standards expected of it under the Internal Control Guidelines, the Code of Conduct and the Guidelines for Securities Margin Financing Activities (Notes 3 and 4).

The SFC considers that ESL’s failures were attributable to Kua’s failure to discharge his duties as a responsible officer and a member of the senior management of ESL during the Relevant Period.

In deciding the disciplinary sanctions against ESL and Kua, the SFC took into account the following:

  1. ESL is licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity.
  2. Kua has been a director of ESL since 10 October 2003 and accredited to it and approved to act as its responsible officer since 30 November 2004. He has also been a manager-in-charge of key business line, operational control and review, overall management oversight and risk management of ESL since 14 July 2017.
  3. Management, Supervision and Internal Controls Guidelines for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the Securities and Futures Commission and the Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the Securities and Futures Commission.
  4. Please refer to the Statement of Disciplinary Action for the relevant regulatory requirements.
