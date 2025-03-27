繁

Court further adjourns insider dealing hearing against Wong Pak Ming

Issue date: 2025-03-27 18:16:22

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court has further adjourned the insider dealing case against Mr Wong Pak Ming to 25 April 2025 for mention in the criminal proceedings commenced by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) (Notes 1 and 2).

Wong is charged with the offence of insider dealing involving the shares of Transmit Entertainment Limited (formerly known as Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Limited) (Pegasus). He allegedly counselled or procured another person to deal in the shares of Pegasus around 25 August 2017 to 17 October 2017 while he was the chairman and the controlling shareholder of Pegasus and having information which he knew was inside information in relation to Pegasus.

Wong’s bail was extended pending the next hearing on the following conditions: (i) cash bail of $200,000; (ii) he shall reside at the home address provided and inform the Police prior to any change of residence; and (iii) he shall inform the SFC 24 hours prior to leaving Hong Kong.

End

Notes:

Please see the SFC’s press release dated 27 February 2025. The Court issued the directions on paper.

News captured as of:2025-03-27 18:16:22

Source: SFC