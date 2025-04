In this article

Censure of Leading Holdings (6999) and its Chairman-CEO Liu Yuhui | The false announcement

SEHK, 8-Apr-2025

For failing to disclose that he had pledged shares to a broker and a forced sale occurred on 19-May-2022, crashing the stock 84%.

