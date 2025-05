In this article

News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Anthony Chiang Sham Lam and his accounting firm suspended for 3 years and fined HK$500k

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 22-May-2025

Mr Chiang's firm audited private companies variously owned by him, his wife and his mother.

