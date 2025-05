In this article

Mirxes (2629): allotment results and concentration warning

Company announcement, 22-May-2025

The top 25 holders have 87.95% of the company. The top 25 placees received 87.32% of the IPO shares. 90.11% of the stock is locked up, of which 6.98% until 23-Nov-2025 and the rest until 23-Feb-2026, leaving a free float of 27.33m shares.

Organisations

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top