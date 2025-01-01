In this article

Sanction of 2 ex-directors of China Health Technology (1069)

SEHK, 28-May-2025

Regarding, amongst other things, undisclosed "loans" to the CEO's uncle, and the "sale" of a business with no money up front and no security for the payment. The buyer then defaulted.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top