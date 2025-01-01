In this article
Sanction of 2 ex-directors of China Health Technology (1069)
SEHK, 28-May-2025
Regarding, amongst other things, undisclosed "loans" to the CEO's uncle, and the "sale" of a business with no money up front and no security for the payment. The buyer then defaulted.
Organisations
- China Health Technology Group Holding Company Limited 中國健康科技集團控股有限公司
- Forever Biosource (Credit) Limited 恒生源(信貸)有限公司
People
Topics
