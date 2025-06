In this article

HKSAR v Joseph Lam Chok

HK Court of First Instance, 2-Jun-2025

Mr Lam wins his appeal against a Magistrate's conviction for careless driving inside the Cheung Kong Centre car park. The doctrine of res ipsa loquitur has no application in criminal law - the fact that he hit a pillar doesn't prove carelessness in itself.

