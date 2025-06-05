繁

Court sets preliminary trial date for insider dealing case against Wong Pak Ming

Issue date: 2025-06-05 19:20:24

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court has fixed, on a preliminary basis, a trial date beginning on 24 November 2025 for the insider dealing prosecution against Mr Wong Pak Ming brought by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) (Note 1).

The case was further adjourned to 25 August 2025 for mention and pre-trial review.

Wong is charged with the offence of insider dealing involving the shares of Transmit Entertainment Limited (formerly known as Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Limited) (Pegasus). He allegedly counselled or procured another person to deal in the shares of Pegasus around 25 August 2017 to 17 October 2017 while he was the chairman and the controlling shareholder of Pegasus and having information which he knew was inside information in relation to Pegasus.

Wong’s bail was extended pending the next hearing on the following conditions: (i) cash bail of $200,000; (ii) he shall reside at the home address provided and inform the Police prior to any change of residence; and (iii) he shall inform the SFC 24 hours prior to leaving Hong Kong.

Note:

