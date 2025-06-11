繁

Sentencing adjourned for brothers-in-law convicted of false trading

Issue date: 2025-06-11 16:15:00

The Eastern Magistrates’ Courts has ordered for suitability reports regarding community service orders for Mr Lin Tai Fung and his brother-in-law, Mr Or Chun Nin following their conviction of the offence of conspiracy to commit false trading in the shares of Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (Pa Shun) from 9 April 2017 to 7 March 2018 in a prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) (Note 1).

As a result, the Court adjourned to 8 July 2025 the sentencing of Lin and Or.

In addition to his conviction of the offence of conspiracy to commit false trading, Lin also pleaded guilty to failing to make disclosure to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited of the changes in his shareholding level in Pa Shun shares.

They were granted bail on the following conditions: (i) cash bail of $20,000 and (ii) surety of $50,000.

