SFC suspends Hadiee Chui Lai Chun, of Rifa Securities, for 7 months

SFC suspends Hadiee Chui Lai Chun for seven months

Issue date: 2025-06-16 16:21:57

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has suspended Ms Hadiee Chui Lai Chun, a licensed representative of Rifa Securities Limited (Rifa), for seven months from 13 June 2025 to 12 January 2026 (Note 1).

The disciplinary action follows an SFC investigation which found that, between September 2018 and September 2021, Chui failed to disclose to Rifa a personal securities trading account maintained at another brokerage firm. She also conducted 20 personal trades through the undisclosed account without prior approval from any responsible officer of Rifa. Furthermore, she failed to report these trades and provide the relevant trade confirmations and statements of account to Rifa.

Chui’s conduct circumvented Rifa’s staff dealing policy and prevented it from monitoring her personal trading activities.

The SFC considers Chui’s conduct wilful and dishonest, thereby calling into question her fitness and properness to remain a licensed person.

In determining the sanction against Chui, the SFC has taken into account all relevant circumstances, including her breaches lasted around three years, her cooperation in resolving the SFC’s concerns and her otherwise clean disciplinary record.

Chui has been accredited to Rifa as a licensed representative for Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity since 19 September 2018.

