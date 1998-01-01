In this article
Private sector urged to stop using NRIC numbers as passwords | Your ID number is not a password
Straits Times Singapore, 26-Jun-2025
Hurray for Singapore! Let's hope that HK's Privacy Commissioner follows suit, and the HK Government then starts using HKIDs without masking in its registries, and to identify people it appoints. See our 2010 article on this.
Organisations
- HKSAR Companies Registry
- HKSAR Land Registry 香港特別行政區土地註冊處
- HKSAR Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data 香港特別行政區個人資料私隱專員公署
Topics
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy