In this article

Private sector urged to stop using NRIC numbers as passwords | Your ID number is not a password

Straits Times Singapore, 26-Jun-2025

Hurray for Singapore! Let's hope that HK's Privacy Commissioner follows suit, and the HK Government then starts using HKIDs without masking in its registries, and to identify people it appoints. See our 2010 article on this.

