In this article

HKSAR v Connie Rose Sham Khi: reasons for sentence

HK Court of First Instance, 3-Jul-2025

Justice Andrew Chan Hing Wai calls the defendant "a loving and caring mother" and calls her theft of HK$58m of clients' money to help her son in 2011-2019 "understandable". He puts the words "stolen" and "stealing" in quotes. She was earlier ordered by the court to repay the stolen funds, which she did. She was 74 when the theft began, now 88, and is sentenced to 160 hours of community service.

