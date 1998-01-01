In this article
2 ex-HSBC Premier staff and 2 insurance agents charged with bribery over account opening
ICAC, 26-Jun-2025
According to the ICAC, the husband-and-wife insurance agents referred over 270 clients to the 3 co-defendants for bank account opening at the HSBC North Point branch over 2 years.
Organisations
- BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED 中國銀行(香港)有限公司
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
People
- Han, Jie (1989) 韓杰
- Lo, Cheuk Kim 勞焯儉
- Lo, Wing Hang (1994) 盧穎衡
- Wan, Hui (1993) 万卉
- Zhou, Yining (1990) 周崟瑛
