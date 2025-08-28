SFC fines Deutsche Bank AG HK$23.8m for regulatory breaches

Issue date: 2025-08-28 16:30:00

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) $23.8 million for various regulatory breaches, including overcharging clients on management fees, incorrect assignment of product risk ratings, and failure to disclose investment banking relationships in certain research reports (Note 1).

The SFC’s disciplinary action stemmed from investigations triggered by self-reports made by DB between December 2020 and December 2023.

Overcharging clients on various fees

The SFC’s investigation found that during various periods between November 2015 and November 2023, DB:

In total, DB overcharged client fees of approximately $39 million as a result of these issues.

Non-disclosure of investment banking relationships in research reports

The SFC also found that DB failed to disclose its investment banking relationships with various Hong Kong-listed companies in 261 single stock company reports and 1,590 industry reports issued between September 2014 and September 2021, due to the failure of its research disclosure system to take into account certain mandates for investment banking services.

Incorrect assignment of product risk ratings

The SFC further found that DB incorrectly assigned a lower product risk rating to 40 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) between August 2012 and December 2020, impacting 93 clients and 265 transactions. After applying the correct product risk rating to these ETFs, risk mismatches were identified in 10 transactions where the product risk level was higher than the clients’ risk tolerance level.

In light of the above-mentioned findings, the SFC considers that DB has failed to:

In deciding the sanctions, the SFC took into account all relevant circumstances, including:

Notes:

  1. DB is registered under the Securities and Futures Ordinance to carry on business in Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.
  2. Details of the relevant regulatory requirements are set out in the Statement of Disciplinary Action.
