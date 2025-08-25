繁

Wong Pak Ming to stand trial for insider dealing after pleading not guilty

The criminal trial of the insider dealing prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) against businessman Mr Wong Pak Ming is preliminarily fixed to take place from 20 November 2025 to 12 December 2025 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge against him today at the Eastern Magistrates’ Court (Note 1).

The Court adjourned the case to 24 October 2025 for a pre-trial review.

Wong is charged with the offence of insider dealing involving the shares of Transmit Entertainment Limited (formerly known as Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Limited) (Pegasus). Specifically, he allegedly counselled or procured another person to deal in the shares of Pegasus around 25 August 2017 to 17 October 2017, while he was the chairman and the controlling shareholder of Pegasus and having information which he knew was inside information in relation to Pegasus.

Wong’s bail was extended pending the next hearing on the following conditions: (i) cash bail of $200,000; (ii) he shall reside at the home address provided and inform the Police prior to any change of residence; and (iii) he shall inform the SFC 24 hours prior to leaving Hong Kong.

