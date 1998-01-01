In this article
AFRC fines Deloitte and 2 partners over HK$1.9m for multiple audit deficencies in Tianhe Chemicals (ex-1619) and Sound Global (ex-0967)
Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 28-Aug-2025
The fines are trivial compared to the massive amounts of overstated revenue, fake bank balances and even to the audit fees. The audits date back to 2011-2013. Samuel Wong Tin Chak has retired from Deloitte and is now an INED and Audit Committee member of Bank of Communications (3328).
Organisations
- Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. 交通銀行股份有限公司
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (HK)
- SOUND GLOBAL LTD. 桑德國際有限公司
- Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited 天合化工集團有限公司
People
