In this article

AFRC fines Deloitte and 2 partners over HK$1.9m for multiple audit deficencies in Tianhe Chemicals (ex-1619) and Sound Global (ex-0967)

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 28-Aug-2025

The fines are trivial compared to the massive amounts of overstated revenue, fake bank balances and even to the audit fees. The audits date back to 2011-2013. Samuel Wong Tin Chak has retired from Deloitte and is now an INED and Audit Committee member of Bank of Communications (3328).

