In this article

AFRC fines BDO Ltd, Alfred Lee and Amos Pak Tak Lun HK$455k for breaches of multiple audit standards in 2018 audit of Vestate (ex-1386)

Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 21-Aug-2025

We note that on the BDO website Mr Pak goes by the name of "Peter". The unnamed valuer involved is Ravia Global Appraisal Advisory Ltd.

