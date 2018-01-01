In this article
AFRC fines BDO Ltd, Alfred Lee and Amos Pak Tak Lun HK$455k for breaches of multiple audit standards in 2018 audit of Vestate (ex-1386)
Accounting & Financial Reporting Council, 21-Aug-2025
We note that on the BDO website Mr Pak goes by the name of "Peter". The unnamed valuer involved is Ravia Global Appraisal Advisory Ltd.
Organisations
- BDO LIMITED 香港立信德豪會計師事務所有限公司
- CHINA CONSUME FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 中國消費金融控股有限公司
- GOLDEN AHEAD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 金創國際有限公司
- Ravia Global Appraisal Advisory Limited 瑞豐環球評估諮詢有限公司
- Vestate Group Holdings Limited 國投集團控股有限公司
People
