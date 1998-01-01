In this article

HKICPA fines Dominic Chan Kam Fuk and his firm HK$50k

HKICPA, 15-Jan-2021

For bad work on the Dec-2018 interim report of Summi (0756). This is the 3rd fine for Mr Chan and his firm in 5 years - a relatively minor cost of doing business. In between the interim results and the interim report, Shinewing resigned as auditor on the purported grounds of being unable to agree fees. So the report contained an "Independent Practitioner's Review Report" as Mr Chan's firm was not the appointed auditor.

