In this article
HKICPA fines Dominic Chan Kam Fuk and his firm HK$50k
HKICPA, 15-Jan-2021
For bad work on the Dec-2018 interim report of Summi (0756). This is the 3rd fine for Mr Chan and his firm in 5 years - a relatively minor cost of doing business. In between the interim results and the interim report, Shinewing resigned as auditor on the purported grounds of being unable to agree fees. So the report contained an "Independent Practitioner's Review Report" as Mr Chan's firm was not the appointed auditor.
Organisations
- Dominic K.F. Chan & Co.
- SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited 信永中和(香港)會計師事務所有限公司
- Summi (Group) Holdings Limited 森美(集團)控股有限公司
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy