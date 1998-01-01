In this article

Found online: final HK speech of Lai Xiaomin as Chairman of China Huarong (2799) before his execution for corruption (video) | Mandarin version

Company, 21-Mar-2018

Well worth downloading for classes on corporate governance, watch and learn as Mr Lai hails the CCP and President Xi's leadership, and talks about his own achievements and awards, for over an hour. The rest is history. Mr Lai was executed on 29-Jan-2021.

